Five people were taken to Memorial Medical Center with injuries following a one vehicle crash in Summit Township, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. on the Route 219 northbound exit ramp, which intersects with business Route 219.
Meyersdale EMS, Somerset Ambulance, Conemaugh’s emergency DART unit and North Garrett Rescue all transported patients, whose injuries weren’t reported. Meyersdale Fire Department also responded, a 911 supervisor said.
