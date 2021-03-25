Five people face criminal charges, accused of smuggling drugs and drug paraphernalia into the Blair County Prison, capping a six-week investigation, police in Hollidaysburg said in a news release.
Charged were Ryan Bare, 35, and Jesse Riggleman, 30, who are inmates. Also charged were Shellie Forshey, 46, Constance Martinez, 57, and Mara Mingle, 31.
Police say the two inmates conspired with the others to bring drugs into the prison.
Bare, Riggleman, Martinez and Forshey are being held in Blair County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Police are searching for Mingle. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mingle is asked to contact the Blair County non-emergency number at 814-940-5910 or Hollisdaysburg police at 814-695-3711.
