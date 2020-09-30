With no fanfare, Marty Kuhar read aloud the names and brief bios of this year’s five Cambria County Military Hall of Fame inductees during the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.
The objective, according to Kuhar, chairman of the authority’s veterans committee, was just to finally make their names publicly known.
But the personal tributes, emotional speeches and pageantry associated with their formal induction will need to wait a bit longer. The ceremony was postponed twice this year, including as recently as an event that was scheduled for Sept. 19, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s inductees are:
• 1st Lt. Paul Clawson (Army/Johnstown), a Distinguished Service Cross recipient from the Korean War
• Command Sgt. Maj. Horace “Chad” Pysher (Army/Lilly), a veteran of the Iraq and Bosnia wars
• Tech Sgt. Mike Capelli (Army/Nanty Glo), who was killed in action on Jan. 8, 1945, during World War II
• Radio Technician Harry Raab Jr. (Navy/Johnstown), a World War II veteran and Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program chief physicist
• Lt. Vincent Obsitnik (Navy/Nanty Glo), who went on to become the U.S. ambassador to the Slovak Republic
“I think it’s important that all of us in Cambria County – and the whole area – understand how these five people basically have brought so much honor to Cambria County,” Kuhar said. “We just want to spread the word that these are deserving people that everyone should know about.”
The committee hopes to hold a formal ceremony in the spring of 2021.
