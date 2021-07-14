Army Tech Sgt. Mike Capelli and Army 1st Lt. Paul Clawson died on the battlefield.
Lt. Vincent Obsitnik and Sonar Technician Harry Raab Jr., who both served in the Navy, brought recognition to their hometowns by reaching positions of national prominence. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Horace "Chad" Pysher spent more than three decades in the armed services.
And, on Wednesday, they were collectively honored for their contributions with induction into the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame during a two-hour ceremony inside the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
• Pysher, from Lilly, served as a command sergeant major on the battalion, brigade, division and state level.
He did combat tours in Bosnia and Iraq.
“It was very humbling,” Pysher said about his induction. “It is a great honor. But all I did was my job. What was doing my job? Early in my career, I learned from others four principles of leadership that would help me stay the course during my career. … Be firm – enforce the Army standards. Enforcing the standards instills the character and self-discipline in your soldiers and unit to fight and win on the battlefield. Be fair – equal reward, equal punishment. Be consistent – your soldiers need to know who is going to come into work that day. And finally – care. It, in it’s own way, may be the most important one. Show that you do care.”
• Obsitnik, a Slovak immigrant who spent part of his childhood in Nanty Glo, graduated from the United States Naval Academy and spent time in the submarine service.
Then, from 2007 to 2009, he served as the United States’ ambassador to the Slovak Republic.
“It was probably the ultimate service experience of my life to represent this country overseas to another country,” Obsitnik said.
Obsitnik joined a hall of fame that already had 56 members, including eight Medal of Honor recipients, Lt. Col. Boyd "Buzz" Wagner – the first ace of World War II, and Marine Sgt. Michael Strank, a Slovak immigrant who helped raise the American flag on Iwo Jima.
“The list of prior inductees that you have – the 56 – is quite impressive and awesome, and I’m not sure I measure up to all that,” Obsitnik said. “However I have served my country – and I’m proud of that – all throughout my lifetime and very much appreciate this recognition.”
• Capelli, from Nanty Glo, received six awards for gallantry – two Silver Stars, a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts – when fighting during World War II.
He was killed in battle on Jan. 8, 1945, and buried in France.
“Mike truly was a part of the Greatest Generation and he clearly demonstrates the sacrifices that have been made for the many freedoms we enjoy today,” said Capelli’s inductor, Marlin Plymette, secretary of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter.
Plymette said Capelli would not want the attention being brought to him.
“But he deserves it for his heroism, sacrifice and service for his country,” Plymette said.
• Clawson, from Johnstown, received the Army Distinguished Service Cross for rescuing a fellow soldier during a battle in the Korean War.
According to his citation, “unhesitatingly, he moved through the intense enemy fire and carried the injured man to safety.” He picked up the man’s weapon and continued to lead the assault until “he was shot and instantly killed by a burst of fire from an enemy machine gun.”
He died near Seoul.
“He was always my hero growing up because he was handsome and he was smart. … He’s still in our hearts. And he’ll always be our hero,” said his cousin, Dolores Katzenstein.
• Raab, a World War II veteran from Johnstown, rose to chief physicist of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, a position he held from 1972-95.
His son, Harry Raab III, said his father always attributed much of his success to the education he received locally.
“My dad was very proud of being from Johnstown,” Raab III said. “He never stopped talking about it.”
Raab III said he was “honored for my father” and “glad his hard work and contribution was recognized.”
“I think it could be inspiring to other people to work hard and try to do their job well,” Raab III said. “It’s also very humbling with these other people – the ambassador, the guy with so many medals, Capelli.”
