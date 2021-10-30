CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – Five people were transported to Memorial Medical Center with injuries after two vehicles collided on Route 30 north of New Baltimore, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. near the New Baltimore Road-Route 30 intersection in Allegheny Township, a supervisor said.
Shanksville, New Baltimore and Central City fire departments responded, while ambulance units from Somerset, Northern EMS and Berlin all were dispatched to the scene for assistance.
