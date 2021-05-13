Four current Johnstown City Council members and one challenger are running in this year’s Democratic Party primary.
Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King, Ricky Britt and David Vitovich are seeking reelection. Laura Huchel is looking to join council for the first time.
The top four vote-getters will advance through Tuesday’s primary to the general election.
Questionnaires were emailed to all candidates in late March, along with follow-ups in April, requesting of each his/her name, party, neighborhood, occupation and organizations.
They were asked three questions:
• What are the most important issues facing the city?
• What will your main goals be if elected?
• What qualifies you to be a member of Johnstown City Council?
Candidates were required to limit their combined answers to the three questions to 250 words or fewer.
Here are their responses, with candidates listed in order they will appear on the ballot:
Laura Huchel
• Democratic
• Moxham
• Systems Implementation Manager
• The Steeples Project, Gallery on Gazebo, and Alma Lodge #523, Independent Order of Odd Fellows
• Too many of us feel apathetic, disengaged or disenfranchised. Our citizens and business community must both speak with and feel pride about Johnstown. Johnstowners always put in the work. So, if we shift our attitude and perceptions, solutions to the most important issues will follow. Blight begins to disappear when we beautify our community. Working families move here when we express why Johnstown is a great place to live. With more positive interaction and practical feedback, government becomes more transparent and more efficient. We minimize crime when we band together with our neighbors.
• I will get the basics right, working toward accountable government, transparency in spending, and achievable, impactful improvements. I strive to recognize and organize, working collaboratively to find solutions instead of complaining about problems. We can promote our image by addressing empty storefronts and focusing on economic growth. I plan to build what is good, lifting up our neighborhoods with pride and promoting our exceptional outdoor recreation, from trails to playgrounds.
• Working as a career professional at a multinational corporation, serving on the city planning commission, and volunteering as a nonprofit leader has given me skills and experience to identify and execute projects that truly make a difference. Johnstown is in my blood. We are the home of grit, resilience, hard work and perseverance. We hold an unstoppable power to lift ourselves up. I will passionately fight for us, regardless, but I can have more impact in our journey forward as a voice in local government.
Marie A. Mock
• Democratic
• West End
• Assistant vice president and personal trust officer at AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services Co.
• West End Improvement Group, Greater Johnstown United Neighborhoods, Cambria-Somerset Estate Planning Council
• Keeping the neighborhoods stabilized. Blight elimination is underway, which is a good thing, however, code issues and lack of property upkeep is a problem. One or two unkempt properties in a neighborhood brings down the entire area, and reduces property values. Unfortunately it’s not just some landlords letting their properties decline. Homeowners are becoming an issue, too. Unkempt properties are the gateway for other problematic issues.
• To continue to work with neighborhoods to get them cleaned up through strict code enforcement. Encourage residents to tackle problems in their area to make it better. Continue to work toward a sound fiscal budget. Continue to aggressively work with all government and local agencies in a unified manner for the betterment of the City. The past two years have seen such a level of cooperation like never seen before. Working together is key. We cannot go back to costly petty nonsense and dysfunction.
• I’m an active member in my West End community. I try to cover as much as I can in all the neighborhoods. I’m an accessible person and welcome residents to contact me if they have an issue, and I truly try to resolve it. I have been in the banking industry for over 40 years. All of those years I have been associated with trust and financial services. My financial background gives me an opportunity to fully understand the unique financial circumstances of the City, and represent good judgment with sound decisions.
The Rev. Sylvia King
• Democratic
• Kernville
• Pastor, Christ Centered Community Church; Community Development Officer at AmeriServ Financial
• Vision 2025, Cambria County Drug and Alcohol, Cambria County Planning Commission, NAACP, JARI Growth Fund, Cambria COVID-19 Task Force, Community Foundation Marketing Team
• Like most small cities in PA, Johnstown suffers from aging infrastructure, blighted and vacant properties, and population decline. Our unemployment rate is higher than the county and state. Some of our residents couldn’t stay connected during the pandemic because they don’t have good access to broadband. We need to invest in our neighborhoods, buildings, roads, parks and technology to meet the demands of the 21st century and address the needs of our residents.
• Financially, we have come a long way, and we need to continue to be fiscally responsible. We need to find resources to support our central business district, stabilize our neighborhoods, and upgrade all of our buildings and park facilities. I want to see a stable and professional management team and I am looking forward to the City’s exit from Act 47 distressed status after almost 30 years in the program. I feel our team has worked well with other City partners and is doing a great job moving the City in the right direction.
• I love Johnstown – I am passionate about bringing people together and getting things done. I have a financial background and understand the importance of adopting good financial practices and having the proper oversight by Council members. I care about the City residents and our future. I am hardworking and dedicated to supporting the people and ideas that can move the City forward. Johns-town’s best days are ahead – and I would appreciate having the opportunity to continue working toward a better tomorrow.
Ricky Britt
• Democratic
• Hornerstown, Old Conemaugh Borough
• Retired
• Deacon at Saint James Baptist Church, Redeemed Men of God, Conemaugh Valley Lodge #10, Flood City Lodge #371
• Blight, economy.
• To continue the goals that this council has started, such as said issues above, and always do such in a professional manner!
• The love of my town (Johnstown, Pa.) and experience that I have acquired.
Dave Vitovich
• Democratic
• West End
• Retired, former city public works employee
• Knights of Columbus, Johnstown Housing Authority, Cambria County Transit Authority, St. Therese Church
(Vitovich did not respond to the questionnaire. Instead, he was interviewed by Tribune-Democrat reporter David Hurst on May 11.)
• I feel like the city’s starting to get back on track and people are starting to recognize that – whether it’s the downtown or demolitions, and I think the most important (issue) is making sure we continue that trend.
• I’m not an “I” person. I belong to a council, and whatever council decides is the best road to follow, I’ll back it 100%.
• My past experience in city politics and my 35 years working for the public works department. I’ve salted, paved and plowed through every neighborhood in Johnstown and I know how it works and what each of those neighborhoods need and are capable of getting.
