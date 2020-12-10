EBENSBURG – Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County officials on Thursday released the list of the next five blighted structures to be demolished using money from the county’s Act 152 fund.
The structures are located at 771 Somerset St., Johnstown; 1237 Main St., Franklin Borough; 219 Gable St., Brownstown Borough; 210 Coleman St., Hastings Borough; and 1229 Deveaux St., West Carroll Township.
Each structure is a two-story frame house with a full basement, except for the West Carroll Township property, which has 1 1/2 stories. That house, in unincorporated Elmora, was recently damaged in a fire. The Hastings Borough property has a garage that will also be demolished.
Renee Daly, executive director of the redevelopment authority, said she expects to open bids for the demolition contract during the authority’s next meeting on Jan. 14.
Act 152 of 2016 gives Pennsylvania counties the ability to collect $15 fees on certain types of deeds and mortgages in order to fund the demolition of blighted structures. Cambria County opted to begin collecting those fees in 2017.
