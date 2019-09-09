The board of directors for the Rev. Dr. Carl S. Fisher Foundation has announced the availability of monetary requests to improve the welfare of needy local senior citizens.
The Fisher Foundation was formed at the 2015 sale of the former Presbyterian Home in the West Hills section of Johnstown. Proceeds from the sale were invested and the foundation was established in memory of Fisher, who was previously a pastor of First Presbyterian Church and instrumental in founding the Presbyterian Home in 1961.
The foundation’s purpose is to support needy seniors in the Johnstown area. Seniors will have an opportunity to seek financial help for items such as wheelchairs, lifts, ramps, stair chairs and bath aids.
Requests should not be more than $3,000 for items not covered by medical insurance, but approved funding could be full or partial.
Seniors, their family members or representatives interested in applying for monetary support should follow the procedure on the foundation’s website, www.revcarlfisherfoundation.org.
