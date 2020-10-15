Six years ago, a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission survey uncovered a surprising find in Soap Hollow Run.
Eight-inch brown trout made a home inside a stream that, like so many others, was once devastated by mine drainage, Somerset Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar said.
Thanks to a partnership between local, regional and statewide groups, improvements are in place to allow trout to thrive there – a move conservationists hope will lure more anglers to a park that has already earned a reputation as a recreation draw.
Somerset Conservation District, which spearheaded the project, was joined by members of the Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Pennsylvania Environmental Council and Johnstown Vision Together 2025, among others, to dedicate the completion of a habitat improvement project along a 1,100-foot-long stretch of the narrow stream, which runs along one side of Greenhouse Park in Conemaugh Township.
Lichvar said creek “chubs” and other aquatic life have been reproducing in Soap Hollow Run for years, but trout aren’t quite as adaptable. To flourish without the help of annual Fish and Boat “stocking” programs, they require higher quality cold water.
“And here,” Lichvar said, “you have that in the shadows of the city of Johnstown.”
The $8,000 project celebrated along the banks of Soap Hollow Run on Thursday was designed to improve those conditions for wild trout – and those who enjoy catching them.
Working with the nonprofit Nature Abounds – one of several groups that donated time toward the effort – the group spent three years eradicating Japanese knotwood alongside the stream to stabilize Soap Hollow Run’s eroding banks and allow more beneficial vegetation to grow in the invasive plant’s place.
A series of logs, boulders and tree “root wads” were added to the stream to give fish places to escape the mid-day sun, lay eggs and hide from predators.
“To thrive, they need woody debris – they need that cover,” said Randy Buchanan, a member of the Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
And where trout thrive, people will seek them, he said.
“Believe it or not, people will travel a long distance when they hear they have a wild trout stream to go fishing in,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan credited the property’s owner, Conemaugh Township, for allowing the project to happen.
Conemaugh Township Supervisors Chairman Steve Buncich said it was an easy decision.
Soap Hollow Run flows into an area of the Stonycreek that is already a popular fishing spot.
Just a few hundred feet up-river within the park, a steady flow of people gather to swim and river tube or kayak on man-made rapids.
“The more we can enhance the park, using our natural resources, the better,” he said.
At the other side of the park Thursday, Jon Moore was already well aware of Greenhouse Park’s fishing opportunities.
Anything to enhance it, “that’s fantastic,” he said, while casting his fishing line into the Stonycreek from the river’s rocky banks.
“If it gets more people fishing, that’s great,” said Moore, of Richland Township. “I’m all for anything that will get more people outside and away from a video screen.”
To Vision Together 2025 coordinator Ryan Kieta, there’s a bigger picture, too.
The Vision Together capture team involved in the project was awarded a mini-grant at the same time as efforts have been added downstream on the Stonycreek to improve Johns-
town’s Inclined Plane, bolster mountain bike trails there and develop a downtown river park.
“This project benefits the rest of the city – and that benefits this,” Kieta said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.