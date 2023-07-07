Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has hired graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), a two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy’s 10 electric companies.
The new employees include line workers and substation electricians who completed PSI offered at Reading Area Community College in Reading, Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown and Edinboro University in Erie.
The new line workers for Penelec are Philip Bruck, of Elton; Austin Crocker, of Fishertown; Garrett Dishong, of Mineral Point; Cody Hamula, of Johnstown; and Samuel Marker, of Garrett.
Dylan Gongloff, of Nanty Glo, and Jeremy Piatak, of Portage, were hired as substation electricians.
Since the program’s inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,800 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs.
