Emily Lebron, a new English and journalism teacher at Greater Johnstown High School, has big aspirations for her students.
She intends to teach them several lessons, such as developing critical thinking skills to help navigate the internet and other media sources from multiple perspectives.
“I don’t think that critical thinking skills are lacking in today’s youth,” Lebron said. “If anything, I think they are as bright and talented as ever. However, I do feel that with the constant presence of social media, there is a disconnect between viewing information versus understanding that there are always multiple sides to this information.”
The Greater Johnstown alumna is returning to the school after six years away.
Lebron graduated in 2015 and attended Slippery Rock University, where she studied secondary education.
She was inspired to become a teacher due to the positive influence of her former educators.
Lebron said if she can do for one student what they did for her then, she’d consider her career a success.
Another lesson she wants to impart on her students is how they can be better humans.
“How they can be kind, understanding and empathetic,” Lebron said. “How they can find their passion deep within them and share it with the rest of the world. How they can understand that they are important to this world and that they matter.”
She also wants the learners to know what it’s like to have someone in their corner rooting for them.
“I want them to know they all have value in their own way,” Lebron said.
Being back at her alma mater wasn’t always what the educator thought she wanted to do.
While growing up in Johnstown, Lebron dreamed of getting away, but that began to change her senior year of high school, and once she was out of the city, she felt the draw to return.
Lebron wanted to come back, especially to Greater Johnstown School District, because of how the institution shaped her, but couldn’t find any teaching jobs to support her desire.
“The main reason I wanted to come back to the Greater Johnstown School District is because of the strong sense of community, pride and support that they have,” Lebron said. “As a former alum, I experienced this supportive community firsthand, and if it wasn’t for the teachers and staff at Johnstown high school, I know that I wouldn’t be as far in life as I am now.”
Biding her time, she stayed in the Slippery Rock area after college and worked as a long-term substitute for the New Castle Area School District.
She got her chance to return to Greater Johnstown at the beginning of the year.
Lebron saw the job posting for a teacher, and was hired by the end of January.
“It all happened really quickly,” she said.
As a person of color, Lebron is excited to serve as a positive role model for the students in the district.
“I know that I can’t even begin to imagine and comprehend the struggles that our students are facing on a daily basis, specifically those of color,” she said. “But I do know that what I want them to see when they look at me is an example of a true ally and hopefully provide and offer some more representation where they normally might not see it.”
Lebron added that she can only speak from her own experiences, and although she’s “faced some adversity” due to her ethnicity, she also recognizes that she’s “been very privileged” regarding those experiences and when accessing resources.
The new educator’s employment also is beneficial to the district.
Amy Arcurio, superintendent, said that last summer Greater Johnstown representatives met with students of color and members of the local National Association for the Advancement for Colored People to discuss better representation in the schools.
“I just wanted to get a pulse of our students,” she said. “What we could do as district to support them and give them a seat at the table?”
During those conversations, one of the overwhelming points brought up was regarding the need for more teachers of color in the district.
Arcurio said unfortunately when Greater Johnstown reviews candidates for open positions, there are rarely any people of color who apply, and administrators have to pick the strongest candidate.
That changed when Lebron applied for the open teaching position, and because she was a “super-qualified” candidate who “knocked it out of the park.”
“She had all of the things we were looking for,” Arcurio said. “We’re just so pleased that we were able to have an opportunity to kind of respond to what the students wanted us to pay attention to.”
Arcurio remembers Lebron as a great student, a go-getter and someone who took every opportunity the district provided.
When she applied, “It was so easy to say ‘Absolutely, welcome home,’ ” Arcurio said.
Alan Cashaw, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, is pleased to know that the administrators listened to the student requests.
“That is so wonderful,” he said. “That is exactly what we encouraged.”
Cashaw commended the district for following through and was glad to know Lebron is just as excited about her new role.
“When you find teachers that care, that’s the key ingredient to having a successful engagement between the students and teachers,” he said.
Given the opportunity to work alongside teachers who taught her, Lebron is thrilled to be back at Greater Johnstown High School and credits the staff there for her positive attitude.
“Every single person in that building cares about the students walking in those doors every day, and they all want the absolute best for the students and will do whatever they can to make that happen,” she said. “I know that because they did it for me.”
