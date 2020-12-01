Steady snow showers through much of the late afternoon and evening played havoc with traffic across the region Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to numerous fender-benders and stranded vehicles as drivers dealt with the season’s first winter storm.
Route 422 remained closed Tuesday evening following a tractor-trailer crash near Belsano.
There were several crashes along Route 219, including a rollover just after 9 p.m. near the South Fork-Portage exit.
Earlier, a vehicle hit a pole along Eisenhower Boulevard near Mine 37 Road in Richland Township.
A Cambria County 911 supervisor said no injured patients were transported from any of the crashes Tuesday evening.
In Somerset County, injuries were reported in a crash along Kingwood Road outside New Centerville.
Somerset 911 reported there were no serious injuries in “numerous other traffic accidents due to road conditions.”
The winter weather advisory remained in effect, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow expected overnight, AccuWeather reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.