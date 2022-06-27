JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The SurfsUp program, First Waves, made its annual return to Greenhouse Park and the Stonycreek River on Monday for the first of several educational events there this summer.
“I like being out here. It’s fun,” Ali Jennings said.
The 13-year-old from Johnstown was one of more than a dozen children and teenagers that participated in the “Intro to SUP and the Art of Filmmaking Workshop.”
First, the group waded into the waterway with a net to scoop up macroinvertebrates for examination and film each other looking at them.
That was one of Jenning’s favorite parts.
These tiny creatures, such as the caddisfly, can be used by environmental researchers to determine the health of a stream.
Investigating the types found in the Stonycreek River and identifying them is part of the educational element of First Waves.
“It’s definitely really awesome to engage the kids,” said Monica Lee, the district educator for the Indiana County Conservation District. “They’re typically unaware we have that many bugs in our streams.”
This is the third year the organization has assisted with the SurfsUp program.
Lee said those from the district have always had a good time helping out.
Doing so allows them to help the children and teens connect to waterways recreation and the environment, she said.
The Benscreek Canoe Club is one of the stewards of the river and were well represented as volunteers on Monday.
“It’s awesome that here in Johnstown we can host this,” group President Michael Cook said.
He noted the quality of the recreational opportunity in the park and that there’s “an entire population of kids who don’t get to see” it.
Cook, like Lee, hoped the workshop sparked an interest in the youth to engage in outdoor activities as well as conservation.
After documenting the macroinvertebrates with the iPads, the group made their way downstream to the standing wave to learn how to surf in a river.
Jennings and his friends said their favorite part of the day was being in the water, although Isaiah Burkett added that the filmmaking aspect was enjoyable as well.
Burkett said he and his cousin perform skits often and he liked working with the equipment supplied by First Waves.
Providing updated gear for the participants to experiment with is part of how the organizers keep the workshops fresh each year, First Waves founder and President Ian Smith said.
He also noted that expanding into nearby areas helps as well.
This year, First Waves takes place in Johnstown, around Cambria County, Indiana County and Pittsburgh.
Smith said he always enjoys returning to the Stonycreek each year – the unofficial home of the program.
“We love Johnstown,” he said.
The First Waves founder described Johns-town’s recreational opportunities as “some of the best in the state” and commended the volunteers and groups responsible for cleaning up the river.
For more information, visit www.firstwaves.org.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
