JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Being named the winner of the contest to write Chapter 5 of The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” came as a surprise to Ted Buczek.
“I’ve always read and enjoyed ‘Your Story’ over the years, and this was my first attempt to write a chapter,” the Upper Yoder Township resident said. “I haven’t written essays or stories since my English composition courses at UPJ’s asphalt campus on Cypress Avenue in Moxham.”
When drafting the final chapter, Buczek said he created an outline of the introduction and the chapters to help guide him through the writing process. He also made a list of what needed to be accomplished in order to bring the story to a satisfying end.
“This story had been nicely done by the previous authors, and I had the simpler task of organizing those thoughts from each chapter, bringing them to a conclusion,” Buczek said.
He said he was drawn to the story with the found photograph and flash of light.
“The early chapters found a spiritless Meghan roaming the town and finding old favorite Christmas memories everywhere,” Buczek said. “The fourth chapter really brought a lot of focus on Meghan and Joseph’s relationship and also provided for a possible angelic explanation of what had happened to Meghan. Coupled with the photograph, which had images of a tree and several people now visible, it looked like a Hallmark Christmas story ending.”
He said he wondered how the photograph would be explained – plus, he also needed to include Meghan’s brother, Michael.
“I decided that an angel would magically and mystically work her ways with the photograph and keep both Michael and Joseph in the big picture of life,” Buczek said.
In reuniting Meghan with Joseph and Michael in Central Park, he said, he wanted a Christmas carol with the word “miracle” in the verse, but couldn’t find one.
“My wife, Andrea, suggested ‘Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,’ which became my angelic ending and correlates with the angel, Danielle,” Buczek said.
He said he spent a few days crafting the chapter and enjoyed the whole process.
“I worked on it for a couple hours and then went back and fine-tuned it before sending it,” Buczek said. “I hope readers can relish their Christmas memories as I did mine when writing this chapter.”
He said “Your Story” is a great way to involve readers, especially around Christmastime.
“This is the first time I’ve written in a while, but I may start doing more,” Buczek said. “I’ll take a look at the story next year and I just might get serious about it.”
