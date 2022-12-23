JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Susan Wallace calls it beginner’s luck that she was selected as winner of The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” fifth chapter.
“I’m surprised, since it’s the first time I ever submitted,” the Johnstown resident said. “I’m excited, and I’m glad I decided to submit it.”
“Your Story” is a Tribune-Democrat promotion that sees readers write and illustrate a five-chapter fictional narrative with a holiday theme. Winning chapters are selected each time by the newspaper staff.
Wallace said she reads the “Your Story” feature every year and always wanted to send in a chapter.
“Some of the stories, I couldn’t come up with good ideas, but this one came pretty easily,” she said. “I’m a dog person, so the boy and his dog attracted me to the story.”
When approaching Chapter 5, Wallace said she wanted to have a happy ending with the boy keeping his dog, but she also wanted to tie in the previous chapters.
“I thought about where the dog was following the star and maybe having to go back to the storage closet,” she said. “I wanted to wrap it all up.”
Wallace said she also wanted the boy to help others for the holidays.
“There was reward money offered and I had him tell his mom to tell the store that they could use the money to buy toys for other kids who didn’t have much,” she said.
Wallace said she decided to have the boy and dog ride in the department store’s Christmas parade as a way to bring the story back to the dog being a part of the holiday display.
“That was a last-minute addition,” she said.
“I wrote it and read it once and felt it needed something else – and that just came to me.”
Wallace said after reading the fourth chapter, she thought about where to take the narrative for a while before writing the story’s conclusion.
“I jotted some things down, and then I typed it up and read it once or twice a day or two later and sent it in,” she said. “It went really fast.”
Wallace added that she’s never done any writing before, and said she’s appreciative that the newspaper is giving people the opportunity to collaborate on a story.
“I’ve given it some thought to do more writing,” she said. “I might try to submit some more chapters in the future.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
