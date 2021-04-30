GARRETT – An abandoned rail bed in this small borough of Somerset County has become the first section of trail – just a mile and a half – completed specifically for a thoroughfare that will someday connect 9/11 memorials in Shanksville, New York and Washington, D.C.
Many more miles of trail must be built to connect the Great Allegheny Passage to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, let alone connect all 1,300 miles from Somerset to New York to the Pentagon.
Still, it was an emotional moment for the few dozen people who gathered Friday in Garrett, when a strong wind blew just as the ribbon was cut for that first section.
The trail was only an idea five years ago. David Brickley, founder and president emeritus of the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance discussed it with Stephen Clark, superintendent of National Parks of Western Pennsylvania including the Flight 93 National Memorial.
“It was a vision five years ago – a thoroughfare, 1,300 miles from the Pentagon to Flight 93, to New York and back,” Clark said. “It was really something. I was in awe. I said, ‘How can you do that?’ ”
The people assembled Friday for the ribbon cutting helped in some way to bring the first section to completion after a year of construction.
The cost was roughly $900,000, said Somerset County Parks Director Lindsay Pyle. She said the timeline for completing all 45 miles of trail needed in Somerset will depend on funding.
Businesses in small towns of Somerset will hopefully benefit economically from visitors to the 9/11 trail in the future, Somerset Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
“We hope Garrett, Berlin and eventually Shanksville will be welcoming to all of our visitors and bring them back again,” he said.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn made the trip from Harrisburg for the ceremony.
“Hats off to Somerset County for being one of the first counties in Pennsylvania for recognizing the value of trails to the quality of life and economy and everything good about Somerset County,” Adams Dunn said.
The trail segment marks a pathway to healing, she said.
“9/11 was one of the most challenging times of our lives,” she said. “Fast forward to this past year with the COVID pandemic, and we are worried about dying, the future of our nation, state, communities. It’s another of our most challenging times. One thing I can tell you is this trail is a pathway toward healing from both of these events.”
During the past year, DCNR staff saw an unprecedented number of visitors to parks and trails across Pennsylvania, she said.
“People know in their hearts what they need when they are under stress and duress, they need to be outdoors,” she said.
