Heroes and Hoses, a team from the 2021 Cambria Regional Chamber John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative, will hold a community outreach event with first responders and a bicycle group from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Roxbury Park in Johnstown.
The event is to forge positive relationships between youth and law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters.
“Our group wanted to hold an event for kids in our town that would be fun for them and would also incorporate our local first responders,” said Tim Grose, a Heroes and Hoses team member along with Emily Hoffman, Dawn Thompson and Jessica Webb. “When we first started planning this project, there was so much negativity toward our police, so we wanted to help build community relationships.”
Throughout the day, safety demonstrations from first responders will be presented.Representatives from CommuniCycle, an outreach ministry based out of Aliquippa, Beaver County, will offer bicycle repairs and free bicycle distribution.
“They do many events in communities that are under- resourced, and it’s a cool program,” Grose said. “They had reached out wanting to hold an event in Johnstown, and we put the ideas together. We’re looking to have an event packed with kids, and they have a bunch of bikes they want to give out, so why not combine it and make it a big day for the kids?”
He said youngsters are welcome to bring their bicycles, and CommuniCycle will be able to make minor repairs that need done.
“If they don’t have a bike, they’ll be able to get one,” Grose said.
Registration for the bicycle distribution is recommended at www.communicycle.org. There also will be be free pizza and frozen treats while supplies last.
“We hope to keep this going to give kids something to look forward to over the summer and expand on it in years to come,” Grose said. “We want to help build some great relationships with our first responders and to show kids that they are local heroes and they can look up to them.”
There is no fee to attend.
