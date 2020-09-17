A training seminar through a University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy research group is offering training to help first responders navigate the opioid crisis – and save lives.
The Strategies to Coordinate Overdose Prevention Efforts (SCOPE) program is aimed at helping responders better understand the crisis, expand their services to reduce and prevent overdoses and deaths in their communities, officials with the Cambria County Drug Coalition said.
Trainings, which begin Monday, are virtual and qualify for EMS credits.
The seminar includes lessons on “best practices” for a recovery-oriented system, stigma impact and reduction strategies and naloxone administration updates, organizers said. Responders will also learn about ways to help guide patients to treatment.
Register for a session with the following link: https://pitt.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_e5J5n7c1pMbdva5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.