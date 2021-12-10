JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The seventh year of Conemaugh Township Area Ministries’ live nativity “The First Noel” began Friday and continues Saturday at Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Johnstown.
But the years of the show haven’t been consecutive. Last year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event’s co-coordinator, Pastor Nila Cogan, of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Hooversville, said it wasn’t easy resuming the show after the break.
“We were worried about how it was going to go because we didn’t have it last year, but attendance has been nice and steady,” she said.
Friday’s presentation drew 250 people, said Wes Yoder, pastor of Davidsville Community Church and co-coordinator of the live nativity.
The show will continue from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
As Aiden Bowers, 6, grabbed a gob at the bake sale after the presentation Friday night, his aunt, Amy Stuzman, said he took every word in.
Aiden, 6, said he especially liked seeing a live representation of the manger scene.
Yoder said he most enjoys seeing children react.
“The most rewarding part for me is seeing the kids. When the story of Jesus coming into the world is made real for them, I like to hear the things they say,” Yoder said.
Adults enjoyed the experience Friday, too.
Neal and Cindy Eash said they visit every year.
“It’s a nice way to start the Christmas season,” Cindy Eash said. “It puts you in the Christmas spirit.”
About 40 churches comprise the Conemaugh Township Area Ministries, and more than 100 volunteers help put on the live nativity.
The event has raised $30,000 in donations over the years for charities in the community, Yoder said.
Additionally, guests may bring canned food items to be distributed to local food pantries as they arrive at the community church for the nativity.
