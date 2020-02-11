First National Bank plans to close its branch office in Windber on April 17, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.
“We continually evaluate our branch network to ensure it is optimized and operating efficiently,” Jennifer Reel, director of corporate communications for the Pittsburgh-based bank, wrote in an email to The Tribune-Democrat.
“We make decisions regarding branch openings as well as consolidations based on our established evaluation process, which examines factors including convenience, operating costs, nearby branches, transaction volume and more.”
Reel wrote that the Windber branch office, located at 415 Park Place, is officially being consolidated with the bank’s East Hills branch office, located at 1458 Scalp Ave. The two offices are just over three miles apart.
The ATM at the Windber branch office will remain in place for “a period of time” following the closure, Reel wrote.
“We are committed to ensuring that the banking needs of our customers continue to be met without disruption,” Reel wrote.
“In addition to our expansive branch network, we provide a comprehensive range of online and mobile banking tools as well as Smart ATMs and ATMs with TellerChat so that customers are able to access their accounts 24/7 – regardless of location.”
