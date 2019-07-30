At times in her life, Leah Nugent’s anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder have been so intense that all she could do was curl up on her bed, scared to go out into the world.
Shon Brantley was born with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine, and then endured the repeated hard blows that come with playing football as a child and teenager.
Both have gone through different medical treatments that did not work.
But, recently, they received doctor’s recommendations to use medical marijuana, which Pennsylvania legalized in 2016 and started making available earlier this year. Still, getting their prescriptions filled meant needing to travel to dispensaries in locations such as Altoona, Latrobe or Monroeville. That changed on Tuesday when the first medical marijuana dispensary in Johnstown – Beyond/Hello at 416 Main St. – opened.
“Driving over an hour for medication is crazy when you can just go to Giant Eagle or Rite Aid and get your prescriptions there,” Nugent said. “For people that have a hard time with transportation, now they can just jump on the bus, and get what they need and not have to worry about getting their stuff to make them feel better.”
Nugent, a Johnstown resident who has been taking medical marijuana since May, said “this is the best I’ve felt in a very long time.”
She uses medical marijuana in vape form.
“When I start feeling anxiety coming on, I take a hit or two off of it and I’m good,” she said.
Nugent, 30, compared her current condition to some of the darkest days of battling PTSD and anxiety when she was prescribed a variety of medications and underwent numerous mental and physical exams.
“I was in zombie mode all the time,” Nugent said. “When I first got real bad was back in 2012.
“I had postpartum depression. And I would cry all the time. I would be in the fetal position. I never wanted to leave my bed. If I’d go out in public, I would have debilitating panic attacks. I would be down at the hospital a couple of times during the week because I didn’t know what was wrong with me. Was I having a heart attack?
“Was there something wrong with my brain?”
She explained that medical marijuana “gets my anxiety under control.”
“I am completely against what doctors prescribe for anxiety, depression, all that stuff because it has horrible side effects,” Nugent said.
“That’s where Big Pharma comes in. That’s how they make their money. They just keep pushing pills on you. It makes you worse than you need to be.”
Brantley, a 26-year-old Richland resident, said medical marijuana relieves pain caused by his genetic condition and injured C5 vertebrae in his neck, while allowing him to walk and stand more comfortably.
“The one is from scoliosis, that’s something that you’re born with, so I’ve lived with that forever,” Brantley said. “And then football. I played football my whole life. Sadly, I’m in pain from it years after playing. I loved the sport. I’d never bash the sport. But there are consequences to everything, or let’s say side effects to everything.
“And some are more severe and some are not as severe that you can deal with. This is just something that’s a little bit more painful, and I didn’t want to go and do an opioid or anything like that.”
Brantley and Nugent were among the 100 or so patients who visited Beyond/Hello by noon on Tuesday.
“It’s an incredibly exciting day for us to open our doors and finally serve the deserving patients here in Johnstown,” Beyond/Hello President Blythe Huestis said. “We understand that people have been having to drive about 45 minutes to an hour to get their meds, so the ability to open up our doors, and bring people in and save them that drive means everything to us.”
Beyond/Hello offers dryleaf, concentrates, vape cartridges, capsules, topicals and patches to treat the 23 qualifying conditions accepted in Pennsylvania, along with accessories and access to an onsite pharmacist.
“Depending on the patient and depending on the recommending doctor, a patient may already come in with a recommend product,” Huestis said. “But all of our patients have their certification checked by one of our medical professionals.
“We have a pharmacist on staff during all operating hours, so patients have the ability to meet with one of our pharmacists any time and talk about the products, talk about any medications that they’re currently taking, and we’ll ultimately discuss what the best regiment may be for their ailment.”
Beyond/Hello is open seven days a week: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
A second medical marijuana dispensary, Harvest, is expected to open soon in downtown Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.