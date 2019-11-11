The tower bells at First Lutheran Church are back to pristine sounding condition.
The church, located at 415 Vine St. in downtown Johnstown, will hold a rededication during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service for the 11 bells in the chime.
The service also will feature additional music performed by the hand bell choir and men’s choir and a reading of the poem “Ring Out, Wild Bells” by Alfred Lord Tennyson.
“We had some problems with the switches working and they weren’t playing correctly, so we needed to have work done on the bells and plus they needed a little bit of work on the bolts and holding it all together and repainted,” said Vicki Price, chairwoman of the rededication service. “It had been since 2000 that we did any work on them.”
Thanks to a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the project was able to move forward.
“It’s now rejuvenated and we wouldn’t have to worry about structural failure,” Price said.
Prior to the official rededication, concerts will be held between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday and Friday and Nov. 18 and 19 and prior to the 5:30 p.m. Saturday service and feature music that was first performed when the tower bells were first installed.
“We have two different concerts to present, each one about five minutes in length,” Price said.
A set of 11 bells, called a chime, was installed in the bell tower in August 1921.
The bells are made from 78% copper and 22% tin – the combination was the best alloy to produce pleasing tones – from the West Indies and Belgium.
Originally, the bells were played from a lever playing stand, which was located in the room below the belfry.
In 1960, an electric chiming action was installed for the 11 bells so they could be played by a keyboard.
“People listen for these bells; there are other bells in town but they play automatically,” Price said. “Ours are unique in that we can play what we want and how we want to play it by ourselves.”
In conjunction with the tower bells rededication, the church will celebrate its 185th anniversary at the Sunday service.
First Lutheran Church was organized in 1832, and the first building was dedicated on Ascension Day in 1834. The present edifice was erected in 1922 after a fire destroyed the previous building.
“We’re proud of what we do; we do a lot of service in the community and volunteer work,” Price said. “The congregation isn’t as big as it used to be, but we do so much and we still continue to do so much. We give back to the community and help the community, those are important aspects of our church.”
A public reception will follow the rededication service in the church lounge.
