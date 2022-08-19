JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Portage church is set to commemorate a milestone anniversary.
First Lutheran Church, 906 Caldwell Ave., will celebrate its 150th anniversary at a special worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Mark Fischer, pastor of First Lutheran Church, said it’s important to recognize the anniversary, especially in today’s context.
“We’re all so busy, and it’s one thing after another, and it’s easy to forget the milestones,” he said.
“We need to remember those who have gone before us because we would not be here without them. We talk and confess in our creeds about the communion of saints, and there’s a lot saints at First Lutheran Church and we need to take time to remember that.”
As part of the service, the Rev. Paula Schmitt, bishop of the Allegheny Synod, will preach.
“We get to remember this legacy that we’ve been left and this legacy we can leave for others going forward,” Fischer said.
The service also will include a Thanksgiving of Baptism.
“Our roots are centered in baptism, so it is fitting that we have a Thanksgiving of Baptism because that is what centers us as a people of Christ,” Fischer said.
Following the service, there will be a dinner in the church’s social hall.
The church was founded on Aug. 21, 1872, as Lutheran Monumental Church.
The original church building was at the corner of Main Street and Caldwell Avenue. In 1916, the building was relocated to its current location on Caldwell Avenue and enlarged and expanded.
While there is no record of when the name changed to First Lutheran Church, it is believed to have occurred when the church was relocated.
“The name reflects that this congregation was the first organized congregation in Portage,” Fischer said.
In its 150-year history, 29 pastors have served the church. It is the only Lutheran congregation with a full-time pastor in northeastern Cambria County, which includes Ebensburg, Cresson and Gallitzin.
In addition, two of its members have gone on to become pastors in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Rev. Robert E. Custer and the Rev. Katie (Maul) McCullough.
Moving forward, Fischer said he wants the church to continue to serve as a place of respite where everyone is welcome.
“When I’m at the church, the door is propped open and it’s an invitation that you are welcome to come in,” Fischer said.
“We are here for you. It doesn’t matter who you are, you are welcomed here. To foster that idea is one of the key things I try to do.”
The public is invited to attend the service.
