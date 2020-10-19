First Commonwealth Bank executives announced last week the hiring of Kelly Carlson to manage the Indiana-based bank’s Jennerstown branch office.
Carlson, who had previously been a vice president of business development at Dauphin County-based Mid Penn Bank, said in a press release Thursday that she’s “really looking forward to getting to know our customers in the community and serving their business and personal banking needs.”
“We are excited to welcome Kelly to First Commonwealth Bank, and we look forward to her assisting the community’s small business customers with their banking needs,” added Tina Dallape, First Commonwealth Bank’s Cambria-Somerset market leader. “Her years of banking experience will be a great asset to Jennerstown and surrounding communities.”
Carlson, a resident of Champion, Fayette County, has also held jobs at PNC Bank, Huntington Bank and Dollar Bank. She is a former member of the Westmoreland County YWCA board.
First Commonwealth Bank said she will lead “efforts in building new customer relationships and expanding current relationships to support customer needs in full-service banking, wealth, insurance and trust services” in her role as manager of its Jennerstown branch office, which is located at 1626 W. Pitt St.
