SOUTH FORK – The First Commonwealth Bank branch in South Fork is stepping in to help pay for the car engine that was installed in the borough’s police cruiser.
The bank on Thursday donated $1,540 for the K-9 police cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger.
“Whenever they had trouble with their police cruiser, we decided it would be a great donation from the bank to the community,” said Jessica Nadonley, branch manager. “We took it upon ourselves to see what they needed and we went from there to put together a donation.”
The cruiser, which has racked up 63,000 miles, was out of service for a few weeks for repairs.
Dodge helped pay the $8,000 repair bill leaving a $2,400 outstanding balance, South Fork police Chief Donald Wyar said.
The borough will pay the balance, Wyar said.
The cruiser went back in service on Nov. 7, he said.
K-9 officer Bas, (pronounced “boss”) a German shepherd, is a 3-year-old narcotics sniffing dog who rides with Wyar.
“He not only takes criminals off the streets and narcotics off the streets but he’s building a repport with the kids,” Wyar said.
Bas is treated well whenever he enters the bank branch at 427 Maple St.
“Whenever he goes in, he gets treats,” the chief said.
Bas arrived in South Fork with the help of Right Hand K-9 of Ogden, Utah, which trained him, and the National Police Dog Foundation in Camarillo, California, which awarded a $3,000 grant that subsidized the $10,000 purchase.
The grant was added to $7,000 raised through a basket raffle.
Bas is certified in detecting marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. Bas serves 14 municipalities from Richland Township to Gallitzin and Carrolltown.
“Seeing Bas all the time, he’s basically one of our clients,” Nadonley said.
