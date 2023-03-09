JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New York City-based Scape Landscape Architecture has been selected as the lead company to oversee the design and engineering of Johnstown’s Main Street corridor revitalization project.
Johnstown City Council unanimously picked the business from among seven applicants that responded to the request-for-proposal. Scape will be paid $1.6 million for the work. Two local companies – Thaddeus Pawlowski and CJL Engineering – will be subconsultants.
Council chose the company after it was recommended by a committee consisting of representatives from the city administration, Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Cambria County Transit Authority.
“Collectively, the review committee felt that they had the best plan for the project,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said during an interview after council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. “They certainly were the most creative group that we had seen, as far as proposals, and had the best background and experience in doing the type of project that we’re expecting for Main Street.
“We’re looking for a really creative, innovative kind of streetscape project, not just your typical sidewalks and benches and street lights.”
Dubnansky expects conceptual design drawings to be produced by this summer.
City officials plan to soon begin holding public meetings.
City Manager Ethan Imhoff hopes there will be a “robust public engagement process” among stakeholders.
“This is when the fun part begins and the pretty pictures start to be made, and when we really start talking about what is the Main Street corridor going to look like for the next 50 years,” Imhoff said.
Council previously established an advisory committee to provide input concerning the Main Street project. That group has not done much work since being formed, but is expected to soon begin getting together.
City Councilwoman Marie Mock said the ad hoc group has “good qualified people” on it, but explained that it did not have the “ability” or “authority” to be involved in the selection of an engineering company.
“It wasn’t anything behind the scenes or anything,” Mock said. “It’s just they weren’t able to participate in the plan until they had somebody that was driving the train on that one.”
The Main Street project is expected to cost more than $17 million. Approximately $8 million apiece will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds provided for COVID-19 pandemic relief and the city’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Another $1 million will be from a redevelopment capital assistance grant.
