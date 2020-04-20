Borough officials have chosen a Johnstown engineering firm to study what it will take to transform the historic Windber Recreation Park’s Grand Ballroom into an all-season space.
CJL Engineering’s $4,800 proposal was the lowest of four received to conduct a feasibility study on the idea – part of which would involve incorporating a modern heating and air conditioning system into the ballroom, Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
The firm is also going to study and recommend options for a commercial kitchen and outdoor porch or deck that would face the borough’s pool, while at the same time keeping the century-old ballroom’s rustic charm intact.
“CJL is going to look at all of that ... and give us options we can consider,” said Furmanchik, who is also a founding Windber Area Economic Development Committee member.
“This is a big step, because once we have the study completed, we can start looking for funding for this project.”
The ballroom has served as summertime event space for decades, hosting receptions, oldies dances and local festivals.
But the open-air venue wasn’t designed for colder months.
The Windber Area Economic Development Committee spearheaded the plan and, working with grant writer Travis Hutzell, was able to secure $10,000 through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Community Initiatives Fund toward the study.
Feasibility study proposals ranged from CJL’s $4,800 low bid to a high of $24,800, he said.
The EADS Group, Upstreet Architects and H.F. Lenz also submitted proposals.
Due to potential complications that COVID-19 issues or restrictions might cause, CJL’s project deadline to complete the study is not yet been finalized, Furmanchik said.
