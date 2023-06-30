The following fireworks displays will be offered in the region:
• Paul Fuller Playground, 275 Grant St., Meyersdale, dusk Sunday.
• Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Waterwheel Drive, Champion, 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Somerset Area High School Stadium, 645 S. Columbia St., Somerset, 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Johnstown, dusk Tuesday.
• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, Medlar Field, State College, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Fort Bedford Riverfront Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mack Park Fairgrounds, 803 Hospital Road, Indiana, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Idlewild Park and Soak Zone, along U.S. Route 30 near Ligonier, 10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 10 p.m. Tuesday.
