Keyahna Anderson’s 3-year-old son, Xavier, bounced into the TNT Fireworks tent at the Richland Town Centre – giggling and dancing around the array of brightly colored boxes.
“I’m so excited,” he said.
Tuesday brought Anderson’s second trip to the fireworks tent, she said. She had put on an early show at their Oakhurst Homes residence in Johnstown.
“We lit them (Monday),” she said. “They weren’t supposed to be lit until the 4th (of July), but I said ‘OK, guys, we are going to light one’ – and all of the neighbor kids came outside. ... Three had birthdays, so we just kept lighting them.
“I still have a lot of fireworks, but I have to get the big ones all over again.”
There’s been a lot to celebrate since Cambria County moved into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s economic reopening plan in early June, said TNT tent operator and Forest Hills School District teacher Chad Cordek.
Cordek has sold TNT Fireworks products during summers in Johnstown for nine years.
“A lot of my students come in,” he said. “I get to see their faces. A lot of people come back year after year. We have a good time doing it.”
Virus impacts supply
His fireworks tent is twice as busy as prior years, Cordek said. But COVID-19 has had both positive and negative effects on fireworks business.
The cancellation of public fireworks displays may have resulted in more people planning backyard shows, but fireworks supplies have also been stymied by the pandemic, Cordek said.
“We sold out of a lot of product already,” he said. “My recommendation would be for the public to get here as soon as possible. We are not getting a lot of restocks this year because of COVID-19.
“Companies weren’t able to ship products into our warehouse store right now. So what we have is what we have.”
At roadside tents across the area, the top-selling products include various types of non-aerial fireworks – fountains that stand about three feet off the ground and last two to four minutes.
Tanea Preston, of Johnstown, is the operator of the Phantom Fireworks tent at the Scalp Avenue plaza near Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Richland Township.
“It’s a unique year, of course, with COVID,” Preston said. “Typically, we do about three Phantom firework tents in different parts of the town. But because of COVID, we weren’t sure we would be open as a county by now, so we ended up only going with one, which is actually a good location. We are right here on a main street, we have good visibility.”
Sales have been brisk for Keystone Novelties fireworks pop-up tents, as well, said Jack May, the company’s managing director.
There are two Keystone Novelties tents in Johnstown, one at The Galleria and another on Scalp Avenue by the former Wolf Furniture building.
“It’s interesting. COVID-19 is having a positive impact on things we sell,” May said. “We sell sparklers and ground-based fountains, which are enjoyed by families in backyard settings.
“With municipal displays being canceled, they are looking to celebrate July 4 in a different way.
“Our products are really suited for this year.”
‘Want to see fireworks’
But if people want an aerial fireworks display, they won’t find them in tents. By law, only permanent or brick-and-mortar stores can sell aerial fireworks.
A map of those stores is available on the Pennsylvania State Police web site, www.psp.pa.gov.
For Johnstown, the closest stores licensed to sell aerial fireworks are in Blair County, to the east, and Greensburg, to the west.
William Dutil, owner of Freedom Fireworks in Blair County, said his sales to customers from Johnstown have been increasing, and he is considering opening another store.
“We are kicking around the idea of looking at a location in Johnstown. It’s just an idea,” he said. “I feel Johnstown could support its own fireworks store. I have a few sons I’d like to get involved in the business, so its something I’m considering.”
This year, his top selling product are 500-gram firework kegs that launch a few shots to hundreds of shots into the air, he said.
“People have been restricted in the fact that they are canceling shows, but people still want to see fireworks,” he said.
