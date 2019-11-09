Firefighters in Somerset County were dispatched to two structure fires on Saturday.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, crews from Central City, Stoystown, Hooverville, Windber and Shanksville fire departments and Somerset Ambulance were dispatched to a house fire on 145 Rock Cut Road, Shade Township. That scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
Crews from Jennerstown, Boswell, Sipesville, Acosta and Jerome fire departments and Conemaugh Township EMS were also dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fully involved garage fire at 143 Luke James Lane, Boswell.
That scene was cleared around 5:15 p.m. Saturday with no reported injuries, the supervisor said.
