In recognition of its fifth anniversary, FireHouse Subs will hold a holiday drive from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at its restaurant, 1513 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, to benefit live-in firefighters at Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Those who donate nonperishable items and paper products will receive a free medium sub of their choice, which includes Hook & Ladder, Italian or meatball.
One sub per person, and the offer is valid for dine-in or carry-out only.
