JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Westmont Borough that started at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street Extension, authorities said.
Nobody was home at the time. The property was recently sold and the new owners had not moved in, West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
Firefighters are searching for the cause of the fire that started in the back of the house.
"It was going pretty good when we got here," Tauber said.
City police Capt. Michael Plunkard, who lives next door, said he was awoken by a West Hills police officer banging at the door.
"They were trying to figure out if anybody lived there," he said.
Firefighters remained at the scene looking for hot spots. No injuries have been reported.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
