Johnstown firefighters are searching for the cause of two fires on Tuesday, including one that sent a person to the hospital, authorities said.
A fire broke out at 8:28 p.m. in a second-floor apartment at Connor Tower on Vine Street. One person was sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to West Penn Burn Center in Pittsburgh, Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said.
Some of the neighboring apartments were evacuated, he said.
No one was home when fire started at 3:52 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bedford Street. One of two family dogs perished in the blaze, Statler said.
It’s believed both fires were accidental, but the official cause won’t be determined until the investigations are completed, he said.
