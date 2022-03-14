JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Little damage resulted from a house fire Saturday on the 600 block of Bobwhite Street, Geistown, said Richland Township Fire Department Chief Wes Meyers.
Electric lines in the ceiling between the second and third floor caught the joists on fire, he said. Firefighters opened the ceiling and walls to make sure the fire was not spreading, he said.
Firefighters from Richland, Johnstown and St. Michael fire departments were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
