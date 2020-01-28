Firefighters battle home blaze in Johnstown The Tribune-Democrat The Tribune-Democrat Author email Jan 28, 2020 3 hrs ago Johnstown firefighters were battling a house fire on the 1200 block of Franklin Street at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived to find flames pouring from the home’s front porch. Johnstown police were also at the scene. Tags Firefighter Blaze Crew Police Johnstown Flame Front Porch The Tribune-Democrat Author email Follow The Tribune-Democrat Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries DEITKE, Margaret Jun 26, 1933 - Jan 27, 2020 SHARPE JR., James Jan 12, 1933 - Jan 27, 2020 HANLIN III, Edward Aug 9, 1962 - Jan 27, 2020 PLATT, Thomas undefined, 1954 - undefined, 2020 ZALUBSKI, John Apr 28, 1935 - Jan 27, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLatest on Kobe Bryant crash: Remains recovery at site underwayInfant girl injured in assault, Johnstown police sayRichland school board to hire private investigator to probe residency issuesGobs celebrated at Johnstown GalleriaDoctor’s attorneys seek suppression of search warrant evidenceIn the Spotlight | Woman brings Bible program into classroomsWATCH VIDEO | Windber hospital backer Soon-Shiong was friend, mentor to Kobe BryantWATCH VIDEO | Academy Award nominee team includes two from JohnstownFive people escape Wood Street fire in JohnstownHigh school launches McCort Blended Academy during Catholic Schools Week Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.