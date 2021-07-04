Woodbury fire

Firefighters battle a blaze on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at a post office building in the 100 block of Main Street in Woodbury, Bedford County, in this photo by onlooker Josiah Lee Weaver.

As many as 12 fire departments were working to extinguish a post office building fire on Sunday evening in Woodbury Borough, Bedford County 911 officials said.

The blaze was reported at 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Main Street.

No injuries were reported, but crews were still at the scene as of 8:15 p.m.

Southern Cove responded with assistance from five other Bedford County departments and one in Somerset County, 911 officials said.

