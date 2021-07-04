As many as 12 fire departments were working to extinguish a post office building fire on Sunday evening in Woodbury Borough, Bedford County 911 officials said.
The blaze was reported at 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Main Street.
No injuries were reported, but crews were still at the scene as of 8:15 p.m.
Southern Cove responded with assistance from five other Bedford County departments and one in Somerset County, 911 officials said.
