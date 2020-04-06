A family of two was displaced – and their family pet suffered burns in a late-night house fire early Monday in Allegheny Township.
Firefighters from eight departments spent three hours at the scene of the Jefferson Avenue fire, Cambria County 911 officials said.
Ashville Volunteer Fire Company fire crews arrived at the scene to find a “heavy working fire” in the home’s basement and first floors, the fire company reported on its Facebook page.
Ashville and Patton firefighters battled the fire with assistance from a Loretto tanker truck.
Cresson, Hope, Dauntless and Carrolltown were also dispatched to the scene, a Cambria County 911 supervisor said.
Fire crews spent three hours at the fire scene.
No injuries were reported.
