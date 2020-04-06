Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.