NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A firefighter was transported to UPMC Altoona when he was among the 10 companies that responded to a fire on the 1900 block of Moss Creek Road in Susquehanna Township on Saturday.
Hope Fire Company Assistant Chief Matt Barczak did not identify the individual who was transported. The firefighter was undergoing medical tests on Saturday, according to Barczak.
“It might actually be a discovery of something that was preexisting that he didn’t know he had,” Barczak said.
Departments from Hope (Northern Cambria), Spangler, Hastings, Nicktown, Colver, Patton, Clymer, Cherry Tree, Commodore and Pine all participated in the incident that was called into emergency services at 1:30 p.m.
The building, which was being used for storage, “probably will be” a total loss, according to Barczak.
“It’s definitely going to be (ruled) accidental,” Barczak said.
