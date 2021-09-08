Fire destroyed an unoccupied house on the 1000 block of Wess Road in Croyle Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to Brandon Penatzer, incident commander from Summerhill Volunteer Fire Department.
Penatzer said the first and second floors suffered “heavy” damage.
“It’s going to be a total loss,” he said. “I believe lightning struck a pole out on the street, and it started burning right where the service goes into the house.”
Firefighters from South Fork, St. Michael, Portage, Nanty Glo, Jackson, Dauntless, East Taylor and Colver also responded. No injuries were reported.
