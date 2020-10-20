Four firearms were stolen on Friday morning from a Nicktown-area home, state police in Ebensburg reported Monday.
The unidentified burglar or burglars reportedly entered a residence on Springer Road in Barr Township, about three miles south of Nicktown, at around 8:14 a.m. Friday and took the firearms, according to troopers’ report on the incident.
Listed as stolen were a 1968 Marlin Model 336 rifle with the serial number AD41434, a Savage 12-gauge shotgun with no serial number and a compass engraved in its stock, a silver LG 400 Alutec competition air rifle with the serial number KBA2362 and a Remington Model 700 rifle with the serial number RR562165.
Anyone with relevant information was asked to call the state police barracks in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.