At least one resident was hospitalized for burns due to a Bruce Street fire early Sunday, city fire officials said.
Johnstown Fire Department, Richland and West Hills Regional were sent to the scene at 5:20 a.m. to find a second floor bedroom burning, Assistant Chief Randy Novosel said.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom through an interior attack, he said.
Novosel said the injured resident’s burns weren’t viewed as life-threatening.
Four other people were also treated by EMS officials, Cambria County 911 officials said.
Johnstown fire, Richland fire, West Hills Regional fire, 7th Ward EMS, West End EMS, Johnstown police responded to the accident.
Due to fire, smoke and water damage inside the home, the residence was not able to be occupied Sunday.
The fire remained under investigation Sunday. A state police fire marshal was assisting, Novosel said.
