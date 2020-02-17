EBENSBURG – Cambria County’s Special Hazard and Response (SHARP) team recently became one of just three county-level hazardous materials response teams in Pennsylvania to have all of its members certified to professional standards, according to county officials.
“Our folks don’t seek recognition,” said Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator, “but it’s nice to be able to show them recognition.”
Previously, the SHARP team as a whole was recertified last summer by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Martynuska said. The more recent recognition, from the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC), certified that 100% of the members of the SHARP team are certified to the standards of the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications, which accredits the OSFC’s certification processes and procedures.
The OSFC offers certifications in 34 fire service-related areas, including firefighter, airport firefighter, fire investigator, hazardous materials technician, rescue technician and others. Achieving a certification involves a “rigorous testing process” that addresses a first responder’s knowledge, skills and abilities in the relevant field, according to county officials.
Each member of the SHARP team has achieved at least one of those certifications, said Martynuska, who called the effort put in by the members of the team “immense” and their dedication to the safety of Cambria County residents “humbling.”
Each of the Cambria County commissioners saluted the members of the SHARP team for achieving the certification. Commissioner Tom Chernisky said the achievement “demonstrates the professionalism of first responders in Cambria County,” and Commissioner Scott Hunt called it “a job well done.”
“The citizens of Cambria County will have peace of mind in knowing that the SHARP team is more than prepared in detecting, containing and removing hazardous substances to stabilize an incident,” Commissioner B.J. Smith said.
Martynuska, in turn, thanked Chernisky, Smith and Hunt for “their unwavering support for public safety.”
