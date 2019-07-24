A weekend fire that gutted a Twin Rocks area home has been ruled an arson, state police said.
An investigation into the blaze revealed the fire was set intentionally inside the Station Road home's dining room area on Sunday, according to Fire Marshal Carl Richards.
"(It) was the result of an intentional act," Richards wrote in a release to media.
The two-story Station Road residence was ruled a complete loss from the fire.
Several firefighters were treated for dehydration during the late-night fire, Nanty Glo Fire Company Deputy Chief Rich Brown said this week.
State police are now investigating the fire as a criminal act.
No charges had been filed in the case as of Wednesday morning.
Fire department officials said no one was home at the time responders arrived at the scene of the fire, but two family cats died inside the home.
Jay and Nicole Jacobson, ages 34 and 32, are listed as the home's residents.
Brown said the family who lived inside the home was staying with relatives this week.
