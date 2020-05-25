Much of the second floor of a Conemaugh Township family’s home was destroyed by a fire on Sunday, and a state police fire marshal will investigate the blaze to determine the cause, responders said.
It was one of two fires in the township Sunday.
The house fire was reported just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Govier Lane and Glessner Road.
Conemaugh Township Fire Department spent several hours at the scene and were able to prevent the fire from spreading further “but it still may be a total loss,” fire Chief Rick Massimo said.
The rear of the home sustained the worst ... but fortunately, everyone made it out of there safely,” he said.
The family is staying with relatives, he said.
The fire is not viewed as suspicious. But given the damage inside, Massimo said the department wanted to seek the fire marshal’s expertise to narrow down the cause.
Conemaugh Township firefighters were also called to the scene of Jim and Jimmies Bar on Somerset Pike after 10 p.m.
Crews arrived to find a laundry bag full of cleaning rags somehow ignited while sitting on a table inside the closed bar, Massimo said.
The rags filled the barroom with smoke but firefighters were able to locate and douse them before they caused any damage, he said.
