JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – No one was home when fire gutted a house early Tuesday in Southmont Borough, sending crews from multiple fire departments to the scene, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 4:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard – about 35 minutes after the homeowner left for work, Southmont fire Chief Joel Weslager said.
"When we got here, it was through the roof, through the front window," he said. "The roof collapses. The gentleman just bought the house and was in the process of remodeling it."
One firefighter was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with an eye injury.
Firefighters had trouble getting water to the scene, he said.
"The hydrants around here are low-pressure," Weslager said. "We got some tankers on the road and got a water supply."
An excavating company was called to raze the house because the structure is not safe, he said.
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the houses on each side, Weslager said.
"We were worried about this house down below because it's really close," Weslager said. "There is some roof damage, but they can occupy the house."
Until a state police fire marshal conducts an investigation, the cause of the fire is being ruled undetermined, the fire chief said.
"He said he had some heaters turned up in there, but we cannot say if it was the heaters," Weslager said.
Southmont, Upper Yoder Township, Johnstown, Cover Hill and Conemaugh fire departments responded along with Hilltop and Upper Yoder Township EMS.
