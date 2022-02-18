A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed a barn in West Carroll Township on Friday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 2:33 a.m. in the area of Bradley Street and Back Road.
Crews from five fire departments were called out and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes, said Brad Kelly, Carrolltown deputy fire chief.
The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters approached the scene, with the roof completely caved in, he said.
“The barn was fully involved when we arrived,” Kelly said.
“Our first unit arrived within minutes and our firefighters quickly got to work to get the fire contained.”
Firefighters shuttled water to the fire using three tanker trucks and received additional water from fire engines staging at the scene.
Carrolltown engine 51-2 arrived first and deployed two hand lines to mitigate the flames. The fire was contained within 15 minutes, Kelly said.
The barn is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
“Several fire departments from throughout the area assisted at the scene,” Kelly said. “It was a great team effort by everyone involved.”
Firefighters from Spangler, Nicktown, Hope, and Patton responded along with Hastings EMS and Ebensburg EMS.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
