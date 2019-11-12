SOMERSET – No one was home when fire destroyed an Overlook Drive home in Somerset early Tuesday, authorities said.
Fire erupted at 818 Overlook Drive at 2:50 a.m., sending multiple fire companies to the scene.
Strong wind fanned the flames and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, Somerset Assistant fire Chief Jim Clark said.
The family was in Texas at the time and will be back in Somerset later on Tuesday, Clark said. A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause.
Firefighters from Listie, Friedens and Rockwood responded along with Somerset EMS and Somerset Borough police.
Clark also thanked the Salvation Army for providing coffee for firefighters who were at the scene about five hours.
The house was a total loss.
