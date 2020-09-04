Walat's fatal fire

What's left of Walat's Bar and Grill on Route 30 in Jenner Township, Somerset County, is shown after a destructive early-morning fatal fire, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
A faulty piece of bar equipment caused the fire that gutted a Jenner Township bar and killed its co-owner on Wednesday morning, state police in Ebensburg reported Friday.

An investigation revealed that the fire at Walat’s Bar and Grill originated in the bar area and was caused by a “malfunctioning cooler compressor,” according to Trooper Carl Richards, the fire marshal who probed the blaze. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from at least 10 departments responded.

Martin Walat, 66, was found dead in the bar’s dining room after firefighters doused the blaze. A ruling on the cause and manner of his death was awaiting autopsy results as of Friday, according to Richards’ report.

