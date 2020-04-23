A fire that damaged a Jennerstown house on Easter Sunday was caused by “careless smoking,” according to a ruling issued Thursday by a state police fire marshal.
The fire marshal, Trooper Carl Richards, of the Ebensburg barracks, conducted an origin-and-cause investigation and determined that the April 12 fire started in a bedroom of the one-story, wood-framed house in the 1400 block of Pitt Street.
The fire caused significant damage to the interior and exterior of the house, but nobody was injured.
Firefighters from Jennerstown, Boswell, Acosta, Sipesville and Ligonier responded and spent about two hours at the scene.
