PAINT TOWNSHIP – Fire damaged a multi-level house on Whistler Road in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon.
No injuries occurred, according to Somerset County Emergency Services.
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Scalp Level and Paint Volunteer Fire Company was the lead department. Crews from Hooversville, Conemaugh Township, Central City, Sipesville and Windber also responded.
A fire marshal was called to the scene to determine a cause.
Online donations for the John and Jessy Shroyer family, which includes three school-age children, are being accepted at gofundme.com/f/shroyers-house-fire.
Jessy Shroyer was at home – with the family’s two dogs – at the time of the fire.
“Not a way anyone wants to start off a new year,” begins the message at the gofundme page.
The top floor and roof suffered major damage.
“The boys bedrooms were upstairs where the fire started and they lost all of their clothes, toys etc.,” according to the fundraiser page organized by neighbor Shelby Hill.
“Let’s help them get back on their feet and raise enough money for them to get the necessities they need.”
Nearby Pennsylvania Route 403 was closed for a period of time as firefighters fought the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.